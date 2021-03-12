Carrier missed Wednesday's loss to Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The specific nature of Carrier's issue remains a mystery, but he's only picked up two helpers through 22 games this season, so most fantasy managers won't need to worry about tracking his availability. Another update on the 26-year-old winger's status should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Posts assist Friday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Buries goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Clinches comeback win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Gathers assist in 200th game•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Inks four-year extension•