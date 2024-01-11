Carrier (upper body) is considered week-to-week after undergoing surgery.
Carrier has already been out of action for five of the last seven games, and it doesn't sound like he's anywhere near a return. The 29-year-old has filled a fourth-line role this season, so he shouldn't be a noticeable absence for fantasy managers while he recovers.
