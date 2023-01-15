Carrier (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Oilers, and head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on the winger's status in his postgame comments, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Carrier produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in 10:25 of ice time prior to leaving the game in the third period. The Golden Knights practice Sunday, though it's unclear if his status will be updated by then. Vegas hosts the Stars on Monday -- if Carrier can't play, a call-up may be incoming.