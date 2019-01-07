Golden Knights' William Carrier: Designated for injured reserve
Carrier (illness) has been placed on injured reserve, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier's illness is apparently going to keep him out of the lineup for an extended stretch. Even utilizing a retroactive designation, the winger figures to miss the Knights' next two games. In order to fill out the lineup, Brandon Pirri was recalled from AHL Chicago -- who could challenge for a top-six spot in the lineup with Carrier out of action.
