Carrier notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Carrier's offense has slowed down a bit lately -- this was his second point over his last six games. He set up the first of Jack Eichel's two tallies in the contest. Carrier is up to the 25-point mark for the first time in his seven-year career, and he's added 118 shots on net, 132 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 55 outings.