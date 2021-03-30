Carrier produced an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Carrier earned the secondary helper on a Tomas Nosek goal in the second period, as the fourth line made an impact on the scoresheet. The 26-year-old Carrier is up to five points, 71 hits and 30 shots on goal through 29 contests. He rarely plays more than 10 minutes per game, so he's not a viable option in most fantasy formats.
