Carrier scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-4 and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Carrier scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway and also set up Phil Kessel's first-period tally. With three goals and three assists over his last five outings, Carrier has worked well with Kessel and Chandler Stephenson on the third line recently. Carrier's 20 points in 46 contests matches his career-best total from 63 games last season. The 28-year-old has added 116 hits, 96 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 2022-23.