Golden Knights' William Carrier: Effectively ruled out of Game 1
Carrier (undisclosed) did not take warmups Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Capitals, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. As a result, he's expected to miss the contest.
Vegas is expected to fill the bottom six with Ryan Carpenter and Ryan Reaves at the right wing. Carrier hasn't played since Game 5 of the conference semifinals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sports non-contact jersey at practice•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again for Game 5•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Resumes skating•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Still not ready for game action•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...