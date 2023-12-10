Carrier logged an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Carrier entered Saturday with no points over his last 12 contests. The 28-year-old snapped the drought when he set up Zach Whitecloud's first-period marker, which held up as the game-winner. Carrier isn't in the lineup for his offense, but he can do better than he has in 2023-24. He's at five points, 42 shots on net 49 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 25 appearances.