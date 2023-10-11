Carrier sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's season opener versus the Kraken.

Carrier was hurt in the second period and finished the game with 5:09 of ice time, three shots on goal, one hit and two PIM. The veteran winger has been a staple on the Golden Knights' fourth line in recent years. If he can't play Thursday versus the Sharks, Pavel Dorofeyev would be most likely to enter the lineup.