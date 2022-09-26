Carrier's "mid-body" injury is not expected to sideline him long term according to coach Bruce Cassidy, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Monday.

Per Cassidy, the Knights will have the day off Wednesday which will allow the team to get a better idea of Carrier's status. At a minimum, Carrier figures to miss Monday's preseason matchup with the Kings. While the 27-year-old winger will likely fill a bottom-six role this season, he should still be in contention for power-play minutes.