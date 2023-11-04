Carrier (illness) should return to the Golden Knights lineup on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Carrier sat out Thursday versus the Jets, but was back at practice Saturday in his usual spot on the fourth line. The veteran winger has two goals and 15 hits in eight NHL games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out with illness•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scores in Monday's win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Reaches 100 points in career•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out Saturday•