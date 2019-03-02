Coach Gerard Gallant expects Carrier (upper body) to resume skating soon and believes he could be ready to return in "a couple" of weeks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Carrier's eventual return will bolster the Golden Knight's bottom six, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched nine points in 48 appearances this season. Another update on the 24-year-old winger's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice with his teammates.