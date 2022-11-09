Carrier notched an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Carrier stretched his point streak to four games with an early assist on a Nicolas Roy goal. During the streak, Carrier has two goals and two helpers. The 27-year-old winger isn't known for extended stretches of success on offense. He's at six points, 31 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights have enjoyed solid depth production, and Carrier's been a noticeable part of that, though his current surge can't be expected to last much longer.