Carrier scored a goal on four shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Carrier tallied at 16:08 of the second period, and that was all the Golden Knights could muster despite putting 45 shots on target versus Semyon Varlamov. Carrier has two goals and two assists over his last four outings, with a five-game absence in the middle of that due to an upper-body injury. He's up to 12 tallies, 18 points, 93 shots on net, 116 hits and a plus-7 rating through 45 outings this season while playing in a bottom-six role.