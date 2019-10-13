Golden Knights' William Carrier: First career multi-point game
Carrier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
The Golden Knights' fourth line contributed an unexpected four points, with Carrier's pair leading the way. The winger also went plus-3 with six hits in the contest. Carrier has produced three points and 20 hits in the first five games of the year. The physicality will almost always be there for the 24-year-old, but his scoring shouldn't be expected to continue at this pace for long.
