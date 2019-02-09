Carrier will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Columbus, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier's impending return to the lineup will bolster the Golden Knight's bottom-six, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's only notched nine points in 44 contests this campaign. Another update on the 2013 second-round pick's should surface once Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups.