Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time call
Carrier will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Columbus, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carrier's impending return to the lineup will bolster the Golden Knight's bottom-six, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's only notched nine points in 44 contests this campaign. Another update on the 2013 second-round pick's should surface once Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Not on trip•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Confirmed to be injured•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Expected to miss Monday's matchup•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Still out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...