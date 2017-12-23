Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time decision Saturday
Carrier (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Capitals, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.
Carrier has been sidelined since Nov. 25 against the Coyotes because of the upper-body injury, but appears to be on the cusp of rejoining the lineup. Official word on that front should be released closer to the opening faceoff, but his return likely won't mean much from a fantasy standpoint given his two points (one goal, one assist) through 20 tilts this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Practices with team•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Shows up on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Hampered by upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Records first goal in armor•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scoring drought continues•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Heading to Sin City•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...