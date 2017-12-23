Carrier (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Capitals, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Carrier has been sidelined since Nov. 25 against the Coyotes because of the upper-body injury, but appears to be on the cusp of rejoining the lineup. Official word on that front should be released closer to the opening faceoff, but his return likely won't mean much from a fantasy standpoint given his two points (one goal, one assist) through 20 tilts this season.