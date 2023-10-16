Carrier (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Dallas, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carrier took part in practice Monday after sitting out the past two contests. He picked up three shots on goal and one hit in 5:09 of ice time against Seattle on Oct. 10 prior to getting injured. If Carrier is cleared to return, he will likely replace Paul Cotter or Pavel Dorofeyev in the lineup.
