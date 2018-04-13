Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time decision
Carrier (undisclosed) will be a game-time call against the Kings for Game 2 on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier appears to be ready to go, despite taking a hit to the head from Drew Doughty on Wednesday -- for which the defenseman received a one-game ban. The 22-year-old Carrier was limited to just 37 outings this season due to injuries, while averaging a paltry 8:50 of ice time. Until the winger can secure more consistent minutes, he is unlikely to offer much more than low-end fantasy value.
