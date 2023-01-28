Carrier notched an assist and four hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Carrier missed five games with an upper-body injury. He logged 12:23 of ice time in his return, and he was the one to set up Phil Kessel for the Golden Knights' lone goal at 4:57 of the second period. With four points in six outings in January, Carrier's done alright when he's in the lineup, but his bottom-six role doesn't offer much confidence that he can keep generating offense. He's at 11 goals, six helpers, 89 shots on net, 113 hits and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances.