Golden Knights' William Carrier: Gathers assist in 200th game
Carrier supplied an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Carrier had the primary helper on Ryan Reaves' third-period insurance tally. It was a bit of an odd game for Carrier -- he failed to record a hit for the first time Feb. 11 and just the fourth time all season. The 25-year-old winger now has 19 points, 205 hits, 97 shots on net and 39 PIM through 68 contests. He skated in his 200th game Tuesday -- Carrier has just 39 career points over parts of four seasons.
