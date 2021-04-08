Carrier posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Carrier set up Nicolas Roy for the Golden Knights' lone tally in the third period. With a goal and three helpers through four games in April, Carrier has been unusually productive. The 26-year-old winger is up to nine points, 37 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-1 rating through 34 appearances overall in a bottom-six role.