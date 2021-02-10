Carrier produced an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Carrier had a hand in Zach Whitecloud's game-winning tally in the third period. Entering Tuesday, Carrier had failed to get on the scoresheet. The 26-year-old forward is known for his lofty hit totals, but he also recorded 19 points in 71 outings last season. Through 10 games in 2020-21, he has just one assist, 30 hits, 12 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. Fantasy managers can likely avoid Carrier without concern.