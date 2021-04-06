Carrier scored a goal and dished an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Carrier tallied the Golden Knights' fourth goal and added a helper on the sixth, scored by Nicolas Hague. The 26-year-old Carrier is up to eight points, 36 shots on net and 78 hits through 33 contests. While he usually adds a physical element, Monday marked the third time this year the winger didn't record a hit.