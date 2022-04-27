Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Carrier has scored in each of his last two games since returning from a lower-body injury. His tally Tuesday gave him career highs in goals (nine) and points (20) through 61 appearances. The winger has added 114 shots on net, 157 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-8 rating from a bottom-six role.