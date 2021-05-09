Carrier managed an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Carrier set up Reilly Smith for the opening tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Carrier ended his six-game point drought with the helper. He's up to 13 points, 62 shots on net, 119 hits and a minus-2 rating through 50 contests in a fourth-line role.