Golden Knights' William Carrier: Hampered by upper-body injury
Carrier is dealing with an upper-body that will prevent him from suiting up Tuesday night versus the Stars.
The ex-Sabre only has two points through 20 games this season, and this ailment is obviously isn't going to be paying him any favors. Consider the shot-blocking specialist -- he's compiled 46 of those -- day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road battle with the Wild.
