Carrier (undisclosed) will head back to Vegas to be evaluated by team doctors, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With two games left on their current road trip, the Golden Knights can expect to be without Carrier for both outings. Considering the winger has tallied a mere three points so far this season, the majority of fantasy owners are unlikely to be affected by his absence. Brendan Leipsic will slot into the lineup while Carrier is sidelined.