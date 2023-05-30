Carrier supplied a goal and an assist in Vegas' 6-0 victory over Dallas in Game 6 on Monday.

Carrier found the back of the net early in the first period, and Vegas kept piling on from there. This was a rare showing from the 28-year-old, who has just two goals and four points in 13 playoff outings this year. His low offensive output isn't surprising though, given that Carrier serves primarily in a fourth-line role. Instead, he's more noteworthy for his physical contributions and has been credited with 39 hits in the postseason.