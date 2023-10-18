Carrier (upper body) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Carrier missed two games with the injury. He'll return to his usual fourth-line role, bumping Pavel Dorofeyev out of the lineup. Carrier had three shots on goal, one hit and two PIM in the season opener versus the Kraken, but he shouldn't be counted on for offense.
