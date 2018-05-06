Carrier (undisclosed) will miss Game 6 against the Sharks on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Carrier's absence could have a dramatic effect on the Golden Knights when it comes to physicality. The second-year winger has amassed a whopping 52 hits through nine games in these playoffs, but he's no stranger to the penalty box, and Vegas could afford to cut back in that area as it has already accumulated 14 penalties. It remains to be seen who will draw into the lineup in place of Carrier, but ex-Red Wing Tomas Tatar or former Penguins enforcer Ryan Reaves could get the call.