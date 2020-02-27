Carrier signed a four-year, $5.6 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Carrier has been a physical force for Vegas since joining the team via the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, racking up 589 hits in 156 appearances despite averaging just 9:36 of ice time per contest. The 25-year-old winger will continue to provide the Golden Knights with a physical edge up front over the next four seasons, but he won't be a useful fantasy option in most formats due to his lack of offensive upside.