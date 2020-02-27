Golden Knights' William Carrier: Inks four-year extension
Carrier signed a four-year, $5.6 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Carrier has been a physical force for Vegas since joining the team via the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, racking up 589 hits in 156 appearances despite averaging just 9:36 of ice time per contest. The 25-year-old winger will continue to provide the Golden Knights with a physical edge up front over the next four seasons, but he won't be a useful fantasy option in most formats due to his lack of offensive upside.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Nets seventh goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Bags helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Nets first goal since Christmas•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Manages assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Tries to spark comeback•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sets career high in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.