Carrier agreed to terms on two-year contract with Vegas on Monday.

Following the departures of James Neal and David Perron, Carrier should be in line to see an expanded role next season. The winger logged 37 games for the Knights in 2017-18, but averaged a mere 8:50 of ice time. With a bigger role should come increased productivity, although the Quebec native's ceiling likely falls in the 20-30 point range.