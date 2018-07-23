Golden Knights' William Carrier: Inks two-year deal
Carrier agreed to terms on two-year contract with Vegas on Monday.
Following the departures of James Neal and David Perron, Carrier should be in line to see an expanded role next season. The winger logged 37 games for the Knights in 2017-18, but averaged a mere 8:50 of ice time. With a bigger role should come increased productivity, although the Quebec native's ceiling likely falls in the 20-30 point range.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Available Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Remains out•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out again Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Return imminent•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Remains sidelined for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Effectively ruled out of Game 1•
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...