Carrier has yet to record a point this season, though he does have 23 hits through five games.

Any attacking-zone contributions from Carrier should be considered a bonus. Incredibly, he had 21 hits through the first two games of the conference quarterfinals against the Kings in April, but an undisclosed issue caused him to miss 10 playoff games. By the time Carrier was healthy enough to return, the Stanley Cup was already in the building for the Capitals' enjoyment. With a scant role and just 11 points in 83 career games, the Quebec native is best reserved for deep roto leagues that include hits as a category.