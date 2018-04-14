Carrier (undisclosed) will suit up versus the Kings for Game 2 on Friday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier left Game 1 after enduring a hit to the head from Drew Doughty, but he'll be good to go for Friday's rematch. The 23-year-old winger dressed for 37 regular season games but managed just three points. Carrier did, however, dish out 113 hits, which is where he's most valuable.

