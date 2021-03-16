Carrier (undisclosed) was placed on the injured reserve Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carrier has been out since Mar. 8 so he'll be able to return from the injured reserve whenever he's healthy. At the moment, there's no timetable for when he may be ready. The 26-year-old winger has two assists and a minus-4 rating through 22 games.
