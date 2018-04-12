Carrier exited late in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier played with reckless abandon when given the opportunity during Game 1, racking up a game-high 10 hits along with a plus-10 as the Golden Knights' fourth line held its own before his exit after taking a high hit. More information on his status for Game 2 should surface following an examination from team doctors.