Golden Knights' William Carrier: Leaves late with injury
Carrier exited late in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carrier played with reckless abandon when given the opportunity during Game 1, racking up a game-high 10 hits along with a plus-10 as the Golden Knights' fourth line held its own before his exit after taking a high hit. More information on his status for Game 2 should surface following an examination from team doctors.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Used sparingly Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Set to return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Targeting playoff return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Appears on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Heading home for evaluation•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Suffers mystery ailment Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...