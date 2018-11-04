Golden Knights' William Carrier: Lights lamp for first time this year
Carrier scored a goal while firing three shots on goal during Saturday's 3-0 win over Carolina.
Carrier lit the lamp for the first time this year, helping Las Vegas pick up the victory on Saturday. Carrier is not a great fantasy option, as he's registered only two points through 14 games this season.
