Carrier scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

He tickled the twine in the first and third periods, but Carolina scored five unanswered goals in between. Carrier snapped a 20-game goal drought with the performance, and the 29-year-old checking-line winger isn't likely to repeat it any time soon -- he has just five goals and seven points in 30 contests on the season.