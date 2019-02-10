Golden Knights' William Carrier: Making his return Saturday
Carrier (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Columbus.
Carrier will return in a fourth-line role, as confirmed by the emoji-filled tweet from the Golden Knights' official Twitter account. His return to the lineup was expected after Carrier was taken off injured reserve earlier in the day, and now it's official.
