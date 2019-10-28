Golden Knights' William Carrier: Making most of opportunties
Carrier set up Ryan Reaves' goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Carrier outmuscled Carter Rowney from the slot and on a delayed penalty, with the fourth-line winger feeding Reaves while falling to the ice. It's tough for Carrier to be a consistent offensive producer given his limited role, but he's still on pace for 25 points, which would smash his previous personal best of nine that he provided for Vegas last year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: First career multi-point game•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Pots opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Physical in return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Ready to go•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: On brink of return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out another week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.