Carrier set up Ryan Reaves' goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Carrier outmuscled Carter Rowney from the slot and on a delayed penalty, with the fourth-line winger feeding Reaves while falling to the ice. It's tough for Carrier to be a consistent offensive producer given his limited role, but he's still on pace for 25 points, which would smash his previous personal best of nine that he provided for Vegas last year.