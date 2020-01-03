Carrier notched an assist, five hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Carrier had the lone helper on Cody Glass's second-period tally, which would stand as the game-winner. Carrier continues to enjoy career-best production with 12 points, 70 shots on goal and 129 hits through 44 outings. While he doesn't score enough to be reliable in season-long fantasy, he can make an impact in DFS formats that reward physicality.