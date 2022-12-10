Carrier scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Carrier's first-period tally gave him nine on the season, matching his career-high total from last year. It took 63 games to reach that level last season, but he's done it in just 28 this year, though he's still at only three assists on the year. Nonetheless, it's solid work for a fourth-liner -- though head coach Bruce Cassidy has entrusted the trio of Carrier, Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar with something more like third-line minutes lately. Carrier has added 63 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-5 rating as he tracks toward a career year in a number of areas.