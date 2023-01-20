Carrier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Carrier's move to IR suggests that will miss at least this Saturday's game versus the Capitals. The Golden Knights them embark on a road trip beginning Sunday versus the Coyotes. With the winger out, look for Jonas Rondbjerg to hold down a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Won't return Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Won't play Monday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Departs with injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Buries game-winner Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Records helper Monday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sets career high in goals•