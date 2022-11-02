Carrier scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Carrier tied the game at 2-2 at 14:04 of the third period. The 27-year-old winger's timely goal allowed Shea Theodore to play the hero in overtime. Carrier snapped a six-game point drought with the tally, and he's at three points, 21 shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests overall. Expect the physical forward to continue logging fourth-line minutes.