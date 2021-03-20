Carrier scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Carrier tallied in the third period to give the Golden Knights a two-goal advantage. It was his first goal of the season -- he's added two assists, 24 shots on net and 60 hits through 24 contests. Carrier plays a heavy-hitting role on the fourth line, so he's not likely to be of interest in many fantasy formats.