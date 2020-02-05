Carrier scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Carrier got the Golden Knights on the board with his sixth goal of the year late in the first period. The goal was his first since Dec. 23 and busted a 14-game goal skid. The 25-year-old has a career-high 15 points in 55 games but doesn't provide much fantasy production outside of hits leagues.