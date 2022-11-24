Carrier scored a goal on two shots and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Carrier has four goals in his last four games. This was his third game-winning tally of the season, as he's had a knack for clutch goals so far. The 27-year-old winger has seven markers, three assists, 44 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 contests as one of the league's most productive fourth-liners.