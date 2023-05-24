Carrier tallied a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Carrier's marker at 7:10 of the first period chased Stars goalie Jake Oettinger from the contest. Through 10 playoff appearances, Carrier has two points, 32 hits, 16 PIM and nine shots on net. He's played in a fourth-line role since returning from a lower-body injury during the first round.